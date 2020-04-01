Rental Assistance Program

Apply by December 9th Unpaid rent has to be paid in full when the CDC Order Expires January 1, 2021. Do not wait to apply for assistance! The Current CDC order does not provide forgiveness of rent payments. Renters will be required to pay all unpaid rent and fees when the order expires on January 1, 2021. The CARE 4 Tarrant Rental Assistance Program can help.

The Tarrant County Commissioners Court has allocated funds to assist with rental payments for those directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Assistance is available on a first-come, first-served basis subject to periodic review of eligibility. Tarrant County will make final determination of eligibility and the amount of assistance provided. All funds granted will be paid directly to the landlord. If you are not eligible for this program, you may be referred to another assistance program or partner organization. If you have questions about CARE 4 Tarrant Rental Assistance Program, please email RentHelp@TarrantCounty.com or call 817-850-7940.

Step 1 Review the eligibility criteria

Gather the required documentation

Program Eligibility/Criteria Renter Must be a Tarrant County resident not living within the Fort Worth city limits;

living within the Fort Worth city limits; Named as a party on the lease agreement;

Have experienced a loss of income directly related to COVID-19;

Have only one residence;

Have unpaid rent on or after April 1, 2020;

Have not and will not receive rental assistance for same period(s) from another rental assistance program; and

Provide all required documentation. Landlord Must be willing to participate in the program;

Certify rent is owed or will become owed during Renter’s residency of Landlord’s property; and

Provide all required documentation.

Required Documentation Renter’s government-issued ID (e.g. Driver’s License) or Social Security Card;

Copy of notice to vacate or eviction notice (if applicable);

Landlord will be required to provide a copy of the current ledger and lease agreement; and

Additional documentation will be required if income loss is a result of layoff, reduction of hours, or renter-owned business revenue loss.

Step 2 Complete the application and

Attach required documents

Once you have gathered all required documentation, please click on the link below to be directed to the online application. You must complete all application fields and attach all documents to be considered for assistance. NOTE: This application will not save; you must complete the application in one session. Please do not exit the application once you have begun.

If your situation is not related to COVID-19, please go to the Community Development and Housing website.