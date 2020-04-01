Government
    Rental Assistance Program

    Apply by December 9th

    Unpaid rent has to be paid in full when the CDC Order Expires January 1, 2021. Do not wait to apply for assistance!

    The Current CDC order does not provide forgiveness of rent payments. Renters will be required to pay all unpaid rent and fees when the order expires on January 1, 2021. The CARE 4 Tarrant Rental Assistance Program can help. 

    Click here for rental assistance application

    Programa de asistencia para pagar su renta

    Nộp đơn xin tham gia Chương Trình Trợ Cấp Tiền Thuê Nhà

    Care 4 Tarrant Rental Assistance Program Logo 

    The Tarrant County Commissioners Court has allocated funds to assist with rental payments for those directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Assistance is available on a first-come, first-served basis subject to periodic review of eligibility. Tarrant County will make final determination of eligibility and the amount of assistance provided. All funds granted will be paid directly to the landlord. If you are not eligible for this program, you may be referred to another assistance program or partner organization.

    If you have questions about CARE 4 Tarrant Rental Assistance Program, please email RentHelp@TarrantCounty.com or call 817-850-7940.

     

    Step 1

    Review the eligibility criteria
    Gather the required documentation

     

    Program Eligibility/Criteria

    Renter

    • Must be a Tarrant County resident not living within the Fort Worth city limits;
    • Named as a party on the lease agreement;
    • Have experienced a loss of income directly related to COVID-19;
    • Have only one residence;
    • Have unpaid rent on or after April 1, 2020;
    • Have not and will not receive rental assistance for same period(s) from another rental assistance program; and
    • Provide all required documentation.

    Landlord

    • Must be willing to participate in the program;
    • Certify rent is owed or will become owed during Renter’s residency of Landlord’s property; and
    • Provide all required documentation. 

    Required Documentation

    • Renter’s government-issued ID (e.g. Driver’s License) or Social Security Card;
    • Copy of notice to vacate or eviction notice (if applicable);
    • Landlord will be required to provide a copy of the current ledger and lease agreement; and
    • Additional documentation will be required if income loss is a result of layoff, reduction of hours, or renter-owned business revenue loss.

     

    Step 2

    Complete the application and
    Attach required documents

     

     

    Once you have gathered all required documentation, please click on the link below to be directed to the online application. You must complete all application fields and attach all documents to be considered for assistance. 

    NOTE: This application will not save; you must complete the application in one session. Please do not exit the application once you have begun.

     

     

     

    If your situation is not related to COVID-19, please go to the Community Development and Housing website.

     

    Accessibility Notice 

    Due to Adobe Sign forms being image based, the Adobe Sign Rental Assistance Application is not readable by a screen reader in the web browser. Please send an email to RentHelp@tarrantcounty.com for a PDF version of the application

    Click here for rental assistance application

