Apply by December 9th
Unpaid rent has to be paid in full when the CDC Order Expires January 1, 2021. Do not wait to apply for assistance!
The Current CDC order does not provide forgiveness of rent payments. Renters will be required to pay all unpaid rent and fees when the order expires on January 1, 2021. The CARE 4 Tarrant Rental Assistance Program can help.
The Tarrant County Commissioners Court has allocated funds to assist with rental payments for those directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Assistance is available on a first-come, first-served basis subject to periodic review of eligibility. Tarrant County will make final determination of eligibility and the amount of assistance provided. All funds granted will be paid directly to the landlord. If you are not eligible for this program, you may be referred to another assistance program or partner organization.
If you have questions about CARE 4 Tarrant Rental Assistance Program, please email RentHelp@TarrantCounty.com or call 817-850-7940.
Review the eligibility criteria
Gather the required documentation
Renter
Landlord
Complete the application and
Attach required documents
Once you have gathered all required documentation, please click on the link below to be directed to the online application. You must complete all application fields and attach all documents to be considered for assistance.
NOTE: This application will not save; you must complete the application in one session. Please do not exit the application once you have begun.
If your situation is not related to COVID-19, please go to the Community Development and Housing website.
Due to Adobe Sign forms being image based, the Adobe Sign Rental Assistance Application is not readable by a screen reader in the web browser. Please send an email to RentHelp@tarrantcounty.com for a PDF version of the application
