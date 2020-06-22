The Application submittal period begins June 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. and ends July 1, 2020 at 6 p.m. Please take this time to read over the requirements and documentation that will be necessary to complete your application.

Program Description

The Tarrant County Small Business Assistance Grant program is designed to provide financial assistance to very small businesses that have been adversely affected by the current COVID-19 public health emergency and most likely have found it difficult to apply and access other federal grants or loans through the SBA or traditional banks and lending institutions. This grant program is aimed at assisting small businesses with the costs of business interruption caused by required closures. The dollar amount of individual grants will be determined by the financial information provided, the number of eligible grant applications received and the funding pool available, with no individual grant being more than $10,000. An amount of $30 million in CARES Act funds has been allocated by the Tarrant County Commissioners Court to the Small Business Assistance Grant Program for grant funding purposes.