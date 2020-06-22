Online Services Government
  • Departments
  • Commissioners Court
  • Elected Officials
  • Courts
  • Justice of the Peace Courts
  • Constables
    • Residents Visitors Business Employment

    Small Business

     

    Tarrant County Small Business Assistance Grants

     

    The Application submittal period begins June 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. and ends July 1, 2020 at 6 p.m. Please take this time to read over the requirements and documentation that will be necessary to complete your application.

    Program Description

     

    The Tarrant County Small Business Assistance Grant program is designed to provide financial assistance to very small businesses that have been adversely affected by the current COVID-19 public health emergency and most likely have found it difficult to apply and access other federal grants or loans through the SBA or traditional banks and lending institutions. This grant program is aimed at assisting small businesses with the costs of business interruption caused by required closures. The dollar amount of individual grants will be determined by the financial information provided, the number of eligible grant applications received and the funding pool available, with no individual grant being more than $10,000. An amount of $30 million in CARES Act funds has been allocated by the Tarrant County Commissioners Court to the Small Business Assistance Grant Program for grant funding purposes.

    Apply Here

    You Count. We County. Tarrant County. United States Census 2020 

     

    Tarrant County received direct Federal CARES Act funds based on the U.S. Census Bureau county population data.  Help ensure that YOU COUNT when funding for future county and state community development programs is determined.

    TAKE THE CENSUS 2020 NOW AND BE COUNTED!

     

    For assistance, go to GRANT ASSISTANCE or contact TCSBGrant@tarrantcounty.com

     

    Download a copy of the Tarrant County Small Business Grants Program Guidelines

     

    TARRANT COUNTY, TEXAS

    Website Use

    Privacy Policy Contact Us
    Accessibility General Information

    Supported Browsers

    Google Chrome Internet Explorer 9+
    Mozilla Firefox Apple Safari



    County Telephone Operator 817-884-1111

    Tarrant County provides the information contained in this web site as a public service. Every effort is made to ensure that information provided is correct. However, in any case where legal reliance on information contained in these pages is required, the official records of Tarrant County should be consulted. Tarrant County is not responsible for the content of, nor endorses any site which has a link from the Tarrant County web site.

    This site is best experienced with supported browsers: Internet Explorer 9 and above, Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, or Apple Safari. If you use an older or unsupported browser, you might notice that some features do not function properly. Click the browser name above to learn more about the recommended browsers.

    County Seal

    100 E. Weatherford, Fort Worth, Texas 76196