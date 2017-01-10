Tarrant County is Under a Ban on Outdoor Burning

Today, January 10, 2017, the Tarrant County Commissioner’s Court approved an Outdoor
Burning Ban for Tarrant County.
This Outdoor Burning Ban will be in place for the next 90 days.
Tarrant County is under imminent threat of severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property resulting from the threat of wildfires due to the dry grass conditions and gusty winds that occur during the winter season; therefore, all outdoor burning in Tarrant County is PROHIBITED.
A violation of the Court Order Prohibiting Outdoor Burning is a class C Misdemeanor and punishable of a fine up to $500.00.
For information on outdoor cooking and outdoor welding guidelines you can go to www.tarrantcounty.com and click on the Burn Ban link at the bottom of the page.
We urge all residents of Tarrant County to help us during this time.
For our residents in the rural areas, we strongly suggest that you make sure that you keep an area of about 30 feet mowed around your home and out buildings to prevent a fire from reaching your structures.
We encourage all Tarrant County residents to BE SAFE.
Randy Renois
Tarrant County Fire Marshal
###
